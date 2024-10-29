Xavier Hutchinson News: Should keep spot in three-WR sets

Hutchinson should have a clear path to a regular role in three-receiver sets for the Texans for the rest of the season after Stefon Diggs (knee) was diagnosed Tuesday with a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With top wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) having played just four snaps over the Texans' last four games, Hutchinson had already been handling an expanded role of late. Hutchinson played north of 60 percent in three of those four contests, but he produced a meager 4-61-0 receiving line on seven targets over that stretch. Collins is set to miss one more game Thursday versus the Jets before potentially returning from injured reserve Week 10, but the season-ending injury Diggs suffered in Week 9 will likely allow Hutchinson to retain steady playing time moving forward. However, a healthy Collins along with wideout Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz should dominate the bulk of the targets from quarterback C.J. Stroud, making Hutchinson more of a tertiary option in the passing attack.