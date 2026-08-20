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Xavier Hutchinson News: Two targets from Stroud on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Hutchinson caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Thursday's 22-20 preseason loss to the Raiders.

Both of Hutchinson's targets came from starting QB C.J. Stroud on the opening drive. Hutchinson is probably the favorite to get the second-most snaps among Houston's wide receivers in the regular season behind Nico Collins following Jayden Higgins' season-ending ACL tear, but Jaylin Noel (hamstring) and Tank Dell (knee) both have more upside as pass catchers. Houston's coaching staff values Hutchinson's blocking and dependability, but he has exceeded 42 receiving yards only twice in 49 regular-season games.

Xavier Hutchinson
Houston Texans
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