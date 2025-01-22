Fantasy Football
Xavier Johnson headshot

Xavier Johnson News: Staying in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

The Texans signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.

Johnson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in May. He was unsuccessful in making Buffalo's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but managed to catch on with Houston on the practice squad. Johnson wasn't elevated to the Texans' active roster during the regular season or postseason, but under a futures contract he'll be on the 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12. That gives him the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of earning a spot on the Texans' roster for the 2025 campaign.

Xavier Johnson
Houston Texans
