Xavier Legette Injury: Injures groin Sunday

Legette suffered a groin injury during Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.

Before he departed in the middle of the third quarter, Legette had two catches (on three targets) for seven yards and one carry for two yards. For as long as Legette is sidelined, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, David Moore and Deven Thompkins are the healthy and available wide receivers for the Panthers.