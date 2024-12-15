Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette headshot

Xavier Legette Injury: Injures groin Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Legette suffered a groin injury during Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.

Before he departed in the middle of the third quarter, Legette had two catches (on three targets) for seven yards and one carry for two yards. For as long as Legette is sidelined, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, David Moore and Deven Thompkins are the healthy and available wide receivers for the Panthers.

Xavier Legette
Carolina Panthers
