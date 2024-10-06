Xavier Legette Injury: Leaves with shoulder injury

Legette exited Sunday's game against the Bears with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Coming off his big Week 4 against the Bengals, Legette was mostly a non-factor versus Chicago prior to leaving in the second half. The rookie saw just one target before exiting, catching it for a gain of eight yards. Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo will work in two-wide sets while Legette is sidelined.