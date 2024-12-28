Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette Injury: Looking likely to return in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Legette (hip/wrist), who is questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Legette missed his first game of the season last Sunday against Arizona, but he appears to be trending in the right direction toward a return after logging limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday. The rookie wideout has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, but his presence would boost a Panthers wideout corps that isn't deep. If Legette does play Sunday, Jalen Coker would likely slide back to the No. 3 wideout role, while David Moore could be on the field less often after logging 89 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps last weekend against the Cardinals.

