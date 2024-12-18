Xavier Legette Injury: No practice Wednesday

Legette (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

Legette made an early exit from this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys due to a groin injury, but it's been reclassified as a hip issue on the Panthers' first Week 16 injury report. Coach Dave Canales told Steve Reed of the Associated Press on Monday that the Panthers consider Legette week-to-week and unlikely to play Sunday against the Cardinals, so his lack of on-field work Wednesday isn't a surprise. Considering those comments, the Panthers seem likely to rule out Legette by week's end.