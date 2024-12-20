Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette Injury: Not playing in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Legette (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette departed last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys in the middle of the third quarter due to what was termed a groin injury at the time. However, the Panthers reclassified it to a hip issue on their first practice report of the week Wednesday, and he proceeded to miss all three Week 16 sessions. With Legette sidelined this weekend, Adam Thielen will be the clear-cut No. 1 WR for QB Bryce Young, while the next two options at the position -- Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and David Moore (concussion) -- both are questionable to suit up, which leaves Deven Thompkins and Dan Chisena as the other healthy receivers on the active roster.

