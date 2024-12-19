Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette headshot

Xavier Legette Injury: Not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Legette (hip) didn't practice Thursday.

As expected, after Panther coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette is considered week-to-week and isn't likely to play Sunday against the Cardinals. His likely replacement, David Moore, is currently in the concussion protocol and was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, potentially opening the door for Deven Thompkins, Dan Chisena or a practice-squad player to fill in at wide receiver alongside Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker (LP - quad).

Xavier Legette
Carolina Panthers
