Xavier Legette Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Legette (hip/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Legette missed Week 16 with the same pair of injuries but returned for last week's 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers. He mentioned potentially needing wrist surgery after the season, and it's possible the injury has contributed to his rookie-year inefficiency (10.2 yards per catch, 5.9 per target). Legette was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, following full participation Wednesday. His availability should be confirmed one way or another about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.