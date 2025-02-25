Xavier Legette Injury: Recovering from foot surgery

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Legette (foot) is recovering from offseason surgery, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Legette underwent foot, but not wrist, surgery to address a lingering issue he played through during the 2024 campaign. The 2024 first-rounder is coming off an underwhelming rookie campaign, having put together just a 49-497-4 receiving line (87 targets) across 16 regular-season appearances, and he'll now likely need to log a strong offseason building chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young in order to take a notable step forward Year 2. Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Morgan said Legette's recovery timeline should allow him to return to on-field activities in the short term, though head coach Dave Canales said he's unsure whether the wideout will be ready for the start of OTAs, per David Newton of ESPN.com.