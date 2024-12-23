Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Xavier Legette headshot

Xavier Legette Injury: Status in question for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette (hip) is day-to-day but added that the wideout will need "significant" improvement this week in order to suit up Sunday against Tampa Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Legette may be showing improvement given Canales' description of his timeframe, as the wideout was deemed week-to-week last week. However, the rookie's status for Sunday remains very questionable given the head coach's additional comments. With Legette out this past Sunday versus Arizona, Jalen Coker served as Carolina's No. 1 wideout behind Adam Thielen while David Moore logged 89 percent of the team's offensive snaps and notched a receiving touchdown.

Xavier Legette
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now