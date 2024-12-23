Xavier Legette Injury: Status in question for Week 17

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Legette (hip) is day-to-day but added that the wideout will need "significant" improvement this week in order to suit up Sunday against Tampa Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Legette may be showing improvement given Canales' description of his timeframe, as the wideout was deemed week-to-week last week. However, the rookie's status for Sunday remains very questionable given the head coach's additional comments. With Legette out this past Sunday versus Arizona, Jalen Coker served as Carolina's No. 1 wideout behind Adam Thielen while David Moore logged 89 percent of the team's offensive snaps and notched a receiving touchdown.