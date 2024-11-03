Xavier Legette News: Back in Sunday's game
Legette (hand) returned to Sunday's game versus the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Legette exited late in the second quarter due to a hand injury but was able to get back on the field after halftime. He'll be looking build upon the two catches (on two targets) for three yards and one touchdown and one carry for six yards that he accrued in the first half.
