Xavier Legette News: Catches three passes vs. Falcons

Legette caught three of his five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Falcons.

Legette was limited while playing through wrist and hip injuries in Sunday's overtime win, finishing fourth among Panthers' wide receivers in offensive snaps played (28). Despite the limited playing time, the 2024 first-round pick from South Carolina impressed, recording 30 or more receiving yards for the 10th time in his rookie campaign. With the Panthers out of playoff contention, Legette concluded his first season with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns, ranking seventh in receiving yards among rookies in Carolina's history.