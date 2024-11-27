Xavier Legette News: Four catches in close loss

Legette caught four of his six targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss versus the Chiefs.

Despite pacing Carolina's wide receivers in snaps in Week 12, Legette's six targets lagged behind teammate David Moore (10). His struggles reeling in targets also continued, as he dropped a well-placed deep ball from Bryce Young late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers will host a poor Buccaneers defense in Week 13.