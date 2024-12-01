Xavier Legette News: Gaining momentum

Legette caught four of his eight targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

The 2024 first-round pick from South Carolina posted his third game of the season with 50-plus receiving yards in Week 13, including his second in as many weeks. His 53 yards ranked third among Panthers receiving threats in Sunday's loss, trailing Adam Thielen (99 yards) and Tommy Tremble (77 yards). Legette's role in the Panthers' offense appears to be growing as the season progresses, with six or more targets in four of the last five games. The 23-year-old has now tallied 393 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 37 receptions in his first 12 NFL games. He'll try to continue improving as the Panthers travel to Philadelphia in Week 14.