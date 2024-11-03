Xavier Legette News: Key role in close win

Legette brought in four of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 23-22 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards.

Legette shared the team lead in receptions with Ja'Tavion Sanders and set the pace in targets as well, and the rookie recorded two particularly critical catches. Legette tallied his fourth touchdown of his career on a three-yard grab early in the second quarter to give Carolina its first points of the day, and he also came down with a 26-yard catch over the middle on third-and-10 during the Panthers' game-winning drive. Legette has an 8-67-2 line on 13 targets over the last two games while working with Bryce Young, so he'll head into a Week 10 matchup against the Giants in Germany trending in the right direction.