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Xavier Legette News: Panthers add third-round WR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Legette is facing additional competition for snaps and targets after Carolina selected Chris Brazzell in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Xavier Legette, a 2024 first-round pick, is coming off a disappointing Year 2 campaign in which he totaled just a 35-353-3 line (64 targets) across 15 regular-season appearances, lower totals than not only Tetairoa McMillan, 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year, but also Jalen Coker, who logged just 11 regular-season appearances. As such, Legette projects as no better than the No. 3 WR for QB Bryce Young in 2026, though his role as a deep threat could be challenged by Brazzell, who boasts 4.37 speed and a 6-foot-4 frame. This offseason will be crucial for Legette, as his already-marginal fantasy value will take a steep hit if Brazzell is able to encroach on reps in three-wide sets alongside McMillan and Coker.

Xavier Legette
Carolina Panthers
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