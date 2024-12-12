Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette headshot

Xavier Legette News: Set for offseason wrist surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 2:35pm

Legette said Thursday that he plans to undergo surgery in the offseason to address ligament damage to his wrist, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Legette first injured the wrist during his third season of college at South Carolina in 2021 and suffered an aggravation in a Week 9 win over the Saints, but it hasn't resulted in him being limited over the Panthers' ensuing four games. He's not included on the Panthers' Week 15 injury report and should continue to play through the issue over the final four games of the season with no noticeable effects.

Xavier Legette
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
