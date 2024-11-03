Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Xavier Legette headshot

Xavier Legette News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 8:46am

Legette (toe) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette was a midweek addition to the Panthers' Week 9 injury report due to a toe issue, culminating with back-to-back limited sessions. With his status now confirmed for Sunday's contest, he'll be among the top wide receivers for quarterback Bryce Young along with Jalen Coker, David Moore, Jonathan Mingo and Deven Thompkins.

Xavier Legette
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now