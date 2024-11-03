Xavier Legette News: Suiting up Sunday

Legette (toe) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette was a midweek addition to the Panthers' Week 9 injury report due to a toe issue, culminating with back-to-back limited sessions. With his status now confirmed for Sunday's contest, he'll be among the top wide receivers for quarterback Bryce Young along with Jalen Coker, David Moore, Jonathan Mingo and Deven Thompkins.