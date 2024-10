McKinney recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-27 win at Jacksonville.

After Sunday's win, McKinney now has an interception in six of the Packers' eight games, and he's alone at the top of the league in that category heading into Week 9. McKinney and Green Bay are now in line to host the Lions and Jared Goff, who has thrown 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions through seven games in 2024.