Xavier McKinney News: Great effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

McKinney recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Bears.

The first-year Packer posted a season-high nine stops in Sunday's narrow win, tying Carrington Valentine for Green Bay's leading tackler. McKinney has had a phenomenal start to his tenure in Green Bay, tallying 51 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and intercepting six passes while playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps through 10 games. He's expected to continue making plays as one of the NFL's top safeties when the Packers host the 49ers in Week 12.

