Xavier McKinney News: Nabs record-setting pick in Week 5

McKinney recorded three total tackles (two solo) and defended two passes, including one interception, in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams.

McKinney made history by intercepting Matthew Stafford in the third quarter of Sunday's win, becoming the first player since 1970 to record an interception in each of his first five games with a team. The Alabama product continues to prove why the Packers made him one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL this past offseason, having now recorded 20 total tackles and six passes defended, including five interceptions, across 320 defensive snaps. McKinney will look to extend his interception streak in Week 6 when the Packers host the Cardinals.