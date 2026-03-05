Xavier McKinney headshot

Xavier McKinney News: Restructuring contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

McKinney's $4.25 million salary will be converted to a bonus for 2026, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Packers are restructuring McKinney's contract to free up cap space. McKinney is entering the third year of a four-year, $67 million contract he signed with Green Bay in March of 2024. He has compiled 10 interceptions and 195 tackles in his first two regular seasons with the Packers as one of the NFL's best safeties.

Xavier McKinney
Green Bay Packers
