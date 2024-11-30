Xavier McKinney News: Tallies nine stops on Thanksgiving
McKinney finished Thursday's Week 13 win against the Dolphins with nine tackles (seven solo).
McKinney tied his season-high mark in stops -- he previously totaled nine tackles Week 11 versus Chicago. It was a rare game without a pickoff this season for the safety, as he's now notched an interception in seven of his 12 games. McKinney has 63 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, on the season.
