Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Xavier McKinney headshot

Xavier McKinney News: Tallies nine stops on Thanksgiving

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

McKinney finished Thursday's Week 13 win against the Dolphins with nine tackles (seven solo).

McKinney tied his season-high mark in stops -- he previously totaled nine tackles Week 11 versus Chicago. It was a rare game without a pickoff this season for the safety, as he's now notched an interception in seven of his 12 games. McKinney has 63 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, on the season.

Xavier McKinney
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now