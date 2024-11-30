Xavier Newman Injury: Activated off IR on Saturday
The Jets activated Newman (concussion) off injured reserve Saturday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Newman was placed on injured reserve following the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Steelers, during which he was placed on a spine board and carted off the field. Newman returned to practice Wednesday, and he finished the week off with consecutive full practices, though he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
