Xavier Newman Injury: Out of action Week 14
Newman has a groin injury and is inactive for Sunday's matchup versus Miami.
Newman didn't appear on New York's injury report until Friday, when he was a limited practice participant. The groin injury that landed him a questionable tag heading into the weekend will ultimately prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Newman has filled a rotational role this season, logging 11 offensive snaps and 27 special-teams snaps over eight contests.
