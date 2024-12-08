Fantasy Football
Xavier Newman headshot

Xavier Newman Injury: Out of action Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Newman has a groin injury and is inactive for Sunday's matchup versus Miami.

Newman didn't appear on New York's injury report until Friday, when he was a limited practice participant. The groin injury that landed him a questionable tag heading into the weekend will ultimately prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Newman has filled a rotational role this season, logging 11 offensive snaps and 27 special-teams snaps over eight contests.

