Xavier Newman Injury: Remaining sidelined Week 15
Newman (groin) was downgraded to out for Sunday's Week 15 game against Jacksonville, Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen of the Jets' official site report.
Newman will miss his second consecutive contest due to a groin issue. When healthy, the Baylor product has been a depth option on New York's offensive line, tallying 11 snaps on offense and 27 snaps on special teams across eight games.
