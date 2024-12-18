Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Xavier Newman headshot

Xavier Newman News: Past groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Newman (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Newman was sidelined for the Jets' last two games due to a groin injury, but Wednesday's full practice session suggests he's since moved past the issue. With the Baylor product back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Jets' top backup center in the Week 16 matchup against the Rams.

Xavier Newman
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now