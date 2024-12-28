Fantasy Football
Xavier Restrepo headshot

Xavier Restrepo News: Declares for NFL Draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Restrepo declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday, he announced on his personal X account.

This means Restrepo will likely forego Miami's bowl game against Iowa State on Saturday and instead turn his focus to joining the professional ranks. Restrepo notched his second straight 1,000-yard season, tallying 1,127 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 catches across 12 games in 2024.

Xavier Restrepo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
