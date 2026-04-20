Xavier Smith News: Signs tender with Rams

Smith signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Rams on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith signed a $1.075 million tender to remain with the Rams in 2026. The depth wide receiver is all set to suit up as a special teams player who can also provide offensive utility for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Smith hauled in 18 receptions for 303 yards over 16 regular-season contests, a significant improvement from his two receptions for six yards in the Rams' 2024 campaign.