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Xavier Smith News: Signs tender with Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Smith signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Rams on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith signed a $1.075 million tender to remain with the Rams in 2026. The depth wide receiver is all set to suit up as a special teams player who can also provide offensive utility for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Smith hauled in 18 receptions for 303 yards over 16 regular-season contests, a significant improvement from his two receptions for six yards in the Rams' 2024 campaign.

Xavier Smith
Los Angeles Rams
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