Xavier Smith News: Sticks to special teams in Week 15
Smith returned one punt for 10 yards while playing all 13 of his snaps on special teams in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers.
Smith was one of seven Rams receivers active Thursday, but he went without any snaps on offense for the second straight game while the other six wideouts all worked ahead of him. He'll continue to bring most of his value to the Rams in the return game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now