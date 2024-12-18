Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Xavier Smith headshot

Xavier Smith News: Sticks to special teams in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Smith returned one punt for 10 yards while playing all 13 of his snaps on special teams in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers.

Smith was one of seven Rams receivers active Thursday, but he went without any snaps on offense for the second straight game while the other six wideouts all worked ahead of him. He'll continue to bring most of his value to the Rams in the return game.

Xavier Smith
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now