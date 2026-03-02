Xavier Smith News: Tendered by Rams

The Rams tendered Smith on Monday.

Smith was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, and by receiving a tender, he's now locked in with Los Angeles for another season. The Florida A&M product has served as a depth wideout for the Rams during his two campaigns in the NFL, and he saw his role expand last year with an 18-303-0 receiving line over 16 regular-season games. Smith was also a key component of the Rams' special-teams unit, racking up 301 kick-return yards and 251 punt-return yards. He'll likely be deployed in a similar role next season.