Xavier Smith headshot

Xavier Smith News: Tendered by Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Rams tendered Smith on Monday.

Smith was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, and by receiving a tender, he's now locked in with Los Angeles for another season. The Florida A&M product has served as a depth wideout for the Rams during his two campaigns in the NFL, and he saw his role expand last year with an 18-303-0 receiving line over 16 regular-season games. Smith was also a key component of the Rams' special-teams unit, racking up 301 kick-return yards and 251 punt-return yards. He'll likely be deployed in a similar role next season.

Xavier Smith
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Smith See More
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
34 days ago
NFL Reactions Conference Championship Playoffs Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
NFL
NFL Reactions Conference Championship Playoffs Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
Author Image
Jim Coventry
36 days ago
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
39 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
41 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
42 days ago