Xavier Smith News: Tendered by Rams
The Rams tendered Smith on Monday.
Smith was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, and by receiving a tender, he's now locked in with Los Angeles for another season. The Florida A&M product has served as a depth wideout for the Rams during his two campaigns in the NFL, and he saw his role expand last year with an 18-303-0 receiving line over 16 regular-season games. Smith was also a key component of the Rams' special-teams unit, racking up 301 kick-return yards and 251 punt-return yards. He'll likely be deployed in a similar role next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Smith See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from Conference Championship Games34 days ago
-
NFL Reactions
NFL Reactions Conference Championship Playoffs Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways36 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter39 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter41 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Smith See More