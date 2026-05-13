Xavier Thomas Injury: Gets waived with injury designation
Houston waived Thomas (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Unless he's claimed by another team during the current waiver period, Thomas is on track to revert to the Texans' injured reserve list. Then, he'd have to stay there for the entire 2026 season unless an injury settlement was negotiated with the club.
Xavier Thomas
Free Agent
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