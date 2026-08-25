Xavier Thomas Injury: Let go with injury settlement

The 49ers waived Thomas (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas reverted to the 49ers' injured reserve list Monday after being waived with an undisclosed injury. The linebacker has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent, able to sign with any team once he regains his health. The 2024 fifth-rounder has played in 18 career games, logging 10 tackles (six solo), including 2.5 sacks.