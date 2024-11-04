Fantasy Football
Xavier Thomas headshot

Xavier Thomas News: Disrupts backfield in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Thomas finished with three tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 29-9 win over the Bears.

The linebacker also played on 35 percent of the defensive snaps as he continues to share time with Julian Okwara as Arizona's third linebacker. Thomas and Okwara were the next men up after Dennis Gardeck suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Chargers.

Xavier Thomas
Arizona Cardinals
