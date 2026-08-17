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Xavier Watts News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Watts (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

The safety missed practice last week and Atlanta's preseason opener against Denver on Friday. His undisclosed issue, however, appears to be minor, and he should be able to resume his starting safety role now that he's back. Watts finished last season with 96 tackles (59 solo) and 11 pass breakups, including five interceptions.

Xavier Watts
Atlanta Falcons
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