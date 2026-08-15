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Xavier Woods Injury: Departs preseason opener with groin issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Woods suffered a groin injury during Saturday's preseason win over Cleveland, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Woods made one tackle before he had to exit due to the issue. The extent of the injury isn't yet clear, nor is the timeline for the veteran defensive back to be ready to play again. With Cam Lewis (leg) also currently sidelined, undrafted rookie Skyler Thomas may get a larger opportunity to show off his skill set.

Xavier Woods
Chicago Bears
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