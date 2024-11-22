Xavier Woods News: Cleared to face Kansas City
Woods (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is expected to play, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Woods was limited in practice earlier in the week but is good to go coming out of Carolina's bye. The veteran safety has started all 10 games and played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps, logging 69 tackles (40 solo) and a pair of interceptions.
