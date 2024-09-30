Xavier Woods News: Double-digit tackles Sunday

Woods logged 10 total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, while also nabbing an interception during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Bengals.

Woods was one of the few bright spots on Carolina's defense in Week 4, leading the team while racking up a season-high 10 stops. The veteran safety also picked off Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, helping the Panthers cut Cincinnati's lead to just one score. Woods has now recorded 28 total tackles and one interception across the Panthers' first four contests, and he's expected to continue making plays as the team takes on the Bears in Week 5.