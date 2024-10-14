Xavier Woods News: Fills stat sheet in Week 6

Woods recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.

Woods tied Trevin Wallace and Troy Hill for the most stops on the Panthers' defense in Week 6, bringing his season total up to 44 total tackles. The 29-year-old has remained one of Carolina's best defensive players despite the unit's struggles through six games (33.8 points per game allowed). Expect Woods to continue making plays as the Panthers travel to take on the Commanders in Week 7.