Xavier Woods News: Fills stat sheet vs. Chiefs
Woods recorded eight total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.
The veteran safety tied A'Shawn Robinson for the second-most tackles on the Panthers' defense in Sunday's loss, trailing Josey Jewell's nine-stop performance. Woods is on pace for his best season in Carolina, recording 77 total tackles and four passes defended, including two interceptions, through 11 appearances. Expect the 29-year-old to continue starting alongside Jordan Fuller in the Panthers' secondary, serving as one of the team's defensive leaders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now