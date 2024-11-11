Xavier Woods News: Gets an interception in Germany
Woods recorded eight tackles (three solo) and an interception during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Giants.
Woods played more than 70 defensive snaps for his third game in a row in Week 10, and he came up with his second pick of the year in a game where Daniel Jones threw two. He's solidly on the IDP map in most formats for the rest of the second half of the year.
