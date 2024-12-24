Xavier Woods News: Records six stops in Week 16

Woods tallied six tackles (four solo) Sunday in a 36-30 overtime victory against the Cardinals.

Woods tied with three other players for third on the Panthers with six stops. The veteran safety has been very consistent throughout the campaign, notching at least five tackles in all but one of his 15 contests. Woods' six stops Sunday moved him up to 102 tackles on the campaign, marking the second time in his eight-year career that he's reached the triple-digit mark during the regular season.