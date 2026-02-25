Xavier Woods News: Stint with Titans ends

The Titans released Woods (hamstring) on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Unlike center Lloyd Cushenberry, who was let go by Tennessee with a failed physical designation, Woods' release wasn't accompanied by such a qualification, which implies he's past the hamstring issue that ended his 2025 campaign in December. Prior to that, the 30-year-old safety recorded 39 tackles in 11 games during his lone campaign with the Titans.