Xavier Worthy Injury: Doesn't play Saturday

Worthy (shoulder) did not play in the Chiefs' 20-12 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.

Both Worthy and Rashee Rice sat out of Saturday's exhibition contest. Worthy is working through a shoulder sprain that has limited his participation in training camp practices. He may not suit up for a single preseason game, but for now, the 2024 first-rounder is on track to play in the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14.