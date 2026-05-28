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Xavier Worthy Injury: Had offseason shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 11:28am

Worthy (shoulder) has been limited at OTAs this week after he underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Matt Foster of KSHB Kansas City reports.

Worthy is doing individual drills and wearing a yellow non-contact jersey at practice this week. The 23-year-old suffered a serious shoulder injury on the third offensive snap of the season in the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers last September and missed the following two contests. He dealt with the torn labrum for the entire 2025 campaign and finished his second NFL season with a meager 42-532-1 receiving line on 73 targets across 14 regular-season appearances. With Rashee Rice dealing with legal issues and Travis Kelce set to turn 37 years old this season, the Chiefs need Worthy to stay healthy and take a significant third-year leap.

Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
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