Xavier Worthy Injury: Partakes in 7-on-7 drills

Worthy (shoulder) participated in 7-on-7 drills Monday, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

Though Worthy is not yet back to full-team drills, his participation in 7-on-7 is still a step in the right direction. Worthy did not play in the preseason opener, and it's unclear if he'll suit up for any of the upcoming exhibitions as he works his way back to 100 percent from a shoulder injury. Getting back into 11-on-11 work will be the next big step for Worthy's progression.