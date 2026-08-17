Xavier Worthy Injury: Partakes in 7-on-7 drills
Worthy (shoulder) participated in 7-on-7 drills Monday, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.
Though Worthy is not yet back to full-team drills, his participation in 7-on-7 is still a step in the right direction. Worthy did not play in the preseason opener, and it's unclear if he'll suit up for any of the upcoming exhibitions as he works his way back to 100 percent from a shoulder injury. Getting back into 11-on-11 work will be the next big step for Worthy's progression.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Worthy See More
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)Yesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)2 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP3 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavier Worthy See More