Xavier Worthy: Light output in Week 3

Worthy caught two of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 22-17 win against the Falcons.

Worthy ran the second-most routes on the team with 31, per PFF, trailing only Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce. It didn't result in significant output in this one, but Worthy should remain a part of the game plan for a Chiefs offense that is lacking weapons beyond Rice and Kelce. Worthy seems unlikely to draw target volume consistent enough to be anything more than a touchdown-dependent fantasy contributor.