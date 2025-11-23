After not practicing Wednesday as he continues to manage an ankle issue, Worthy was limited Thursday and then worked fully Friday before heading into the weekend with a 'questionable' designation. With his Week 12 availability confirmed, Worthy should maintain his key role in a Kansas City pass-catching corps that also features fellow WRs Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, along with TE Travis Kelce. Worthy is coming off back-to-back games in which he recorded three catches for a combined total of 48 yards, and on Sunday he'll have his work cut out for him as he faces an Indianapolis secondary that welcomes Charvarius Ward back to a CB corps that now also includes high-profile trade deadline addition Sauce Gardner.